Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SYF is at 1.60.

The public float for SYF is 435.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.31% of that float. The average trading volume for SYF on April 06, 2023 was 5.83M shares.

SYF) stock’s latest price update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)’s stock price has decreased by -1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 28.93. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/21 that Gap to Replace Longtime Credit-Card Issuer Synchrony With Barclays

SYF’s Market Performance

SYF’s stock has fallen by -0.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.75% and a quarterly drop of -13.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for Synchrony Financial The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.47% for SYF stock, with a simple moving average of -13.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $35 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYF reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for SYF stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SYF, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

SYF Trading at -14.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -17.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.23. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from Schaller Bart, who sale 11,071 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Mar 03. After this action, Schaller Bart now owns 71,664 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $401,324 using the latest closing price.

Juel Carol, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 4,490 shares at $36.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Juel Carol is holding 74,443 shares at $162,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.