Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.90 compared to its previous closing price of 19.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/15/23 that Climate tech risked becoming banking-crisis casualty. What’s next for solar, batteries and more?

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Right Now?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RUN is 2.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RUN is $38.64, which is $21.77 above the current price. The public float for RUN is 204.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUN on April 06, 2023 was 9.11M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

The stock of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has seen a 1.98% increase in the past week, with a -22.06% drop in the past month, and a -21.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.78% for RUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.20% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -29.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $30 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to RUN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

RUN Trading at -15.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares sank -21.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.18. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -20.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Fenster Edward Harris, who sale 12,409 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Mar 31. After this action, Fenster Edward Harris now owns 1,267,994 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $248,180 using the latest closing price.

Jurich Lynn Michelle, the Director of Sunrun Inc., sale 2,986 shares at $17.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Jurich Lynn Michelle is holding 1,411,220 shares at $52,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.