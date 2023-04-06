Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has seen a -6.77% decrease in the past week, with a -58.16% drop in the past month, and a -65.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.18% for SEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.15% for SEV stock, with a simple moving average of -82.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Right Now?

The public float for SEV is 38.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.23% of that float. The average trading volume of SEV on April 06, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

SEV) stock’s latest price update

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV)’s stock price has decreased by -6.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Buy This EV and Get Some Fuel Free on Sunny Days

Analysts’ Opinion of SEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEV stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SEV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEV in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEV reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SEV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SEV, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

SEV Trading at -54.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares sank -55.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEV fell by -6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4418. In addition, Sono Group N.V. saw -67.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEV

Equity return is now at value -224.10, with -102.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.