Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) is $9.60, The public float for SLNH is 15.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLNH on April 06, 2023 was 636.14K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SLNH) stock’s latest price update

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH)’s stock price has increased by 14.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLNH’s Market Performance

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has experienced a 3.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.35% drop in the past month, and a -22.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.75% for SLNH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.52% for SLNH stock, with a simple moving average of -83.22% for the last 200 days.

SLNH Trading at -12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -18.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNH fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2868. In addition, Soluna Holdings Inc. saw 11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNH starting from Bottomley John, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Sep 02. After this action, Bottomley John now owns 49,000 shares of Soluna Holdings Inc., valued at $28,860 using the latest closing price.

Phelan William P, the Director of Soluna Holdings Inc., purchase 7,657 shares at $3.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Phelan William P is holding 333,407 shares at $24,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.20 for the present operating margin

+43.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soluna Holdings Inc. stands at -44.53. The total capital return value is set at -8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.03. Equity return is now at value -84.70, with -58.00 for asset returns.

Based on Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH), the company’s capital structure generated 9.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.58. Total debt to assets is 7.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.