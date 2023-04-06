SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is above average at 17.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) is $24.83, which is $7.11 above the current market price. The public float for SGH is 46.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SGH on April 06, 2023 was 538.98K shares.

SGH) stock’s latest price update

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH)’s stock price has increased by 5.20 compared to its previous closing price of 16.53. however, the company has experienced a 6.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/22 that Beyond Meat, Sea, Simply Good Foods, GM: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SGH’s Market Performance

SGH’s stock has risen by 6.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.76% and a quarterly rise of 10.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for SMART Global Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.21% for SGH stock, with a simple moving average of 2.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGH reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for SGH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 27th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SGH, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

SGH Trading at 3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGH rose by +6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.12. In addition, SMART Global Holdings Inc. saw 16.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGH starting from HERSCHER PENNY, who sale 900 shares at the price of $16.67 back on Jan 31. After this action, HERSCHER PENNY now owns 1,348 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc., valued at $15,003 using the latest closing price.

Pellegrino Thierry, the SVP, Pres, IPS of SMART Global Holdings Inc., sale 2,764 shares at $16.62 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Pellegrino Thierry is holding 80,167 shares at $45,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGH

Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.