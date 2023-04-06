Should You Invest in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Now?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

YS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for YS on April 06, 2023 was 234.17K shares.

YS stock's latest price update

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS)’s stock price has increased by 3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 1.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -21.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

YS’s Market Performance

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has seen a -21.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -84.37% decline in the past month and a -84.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.21% for YS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -76.57% for YS stock, with a simple moving average of -83.38% for the last 200 days.

YS Trading at -81.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.22%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS fell by -21.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. saw -84.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.