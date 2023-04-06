Should You Invest in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Now?

The public float for ULCC is 215.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume for ULCC on April 06, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

ULCC) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 9.46. However, the company has experienced a -0.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that It’s Not Just You: Businesses Are Making Their Phone Numbers Hard to Find

ULCC’s Market Performance

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has experienced a -0.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.09% drop in the past month, and a -9.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for ULCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for ULCC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULCC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ULCC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

ULCC Trading at -14.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.40. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw -8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Biffle Barry, who sale 14,723 shares at the price of $11.77 back on Mar 09. After this action, Biffle Barry now owns 278,949 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $173,334 using the latest closing price.

Biffle Barry, the President & CEO of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 1,538 shares at $11.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Biffle Barry is holding 293,672 shares at $18,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.40 for the present operating margin

+1.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at -3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC), the company’s capital structure generated 575.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.19. Total debt to assets is 65.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.