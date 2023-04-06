SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEAC is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SEAC is $3.00, which is $2.59 above the current price. The public float for SEAC is 39.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEAC on April 06, 2023 was 106.40K shares.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC)’s stock price has increased by 10.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SEAC’s Market Performance

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) has experienced a 12.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.20% drop in the past month, and a -13.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.76% for SEAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.32% for SEAC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAC

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAC, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SEAC Trading at -5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAC rose by +12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3846. In addition, SeaChange International Inc. saw -13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAC starting from SINGER KAREN, who purchase 2,064 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Jan 06. After this action, SINGER KAREN now owns 8,819,311 shares of SeaChange International Inc., valued at $1,011 using the latest closing price.

SINGER KAREN, the 10% Owner of SeaChange International Inc., purchase 176,051 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that SINGER KAREN is holding 8,817,247 shares at $86,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.36 for the present operating margin

+55.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaChange International Inc. stands at -27.21. The total capital return value is set at -17.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.44. Equity return is now at value -40.90, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Based on SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC), the company’s capital structure generated 4.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.76. Total debt to assets is 3.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.