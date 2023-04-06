Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX)’s stock price has increased by 56.57 compared to its previous closing price of 7.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 61.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Right Now?

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SCLX is 82.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for SCLX on April 06, 2023 was 391.92K shares.

SCLX’s Market Performance

SCLX stock saw an increase of 61.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 39.95% and a quarterly increase of 155.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.35% for Scilex Holding Company (SCLX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 59.59% for SCLX stock, with a simple moving average of 44.56% for the last 200 days.

SCLX Trading at 53.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.83%, as shares surge +54.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX rose by +61.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw 210.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.13 for the present operating margin

+61.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scilex Holding Company stands at -61.43. The total capital return value is set at -59.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.