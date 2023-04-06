Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SBRA is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SBRA is $13.13, which is $1.77 above than the current price. The public float for SBRA is 228.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. The average trading volume of SBRA on April 06, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SBRA) stock’s latest price update

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA)’s stock price has increased by 3.09 compared to its previous closing price of 11.01. However, the company has experienced a 1.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SBRA’s Market Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has seen a 1.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.66% decline in the past month and a -13.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for SBRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.87% for SBRA stock, with a simple moving average of -14.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBRA reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for SBRA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to SBRA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

SBRA Trading at -6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. saw -8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.26 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stands at -12.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.37. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 83.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.47. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.