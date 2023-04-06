Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) by analysts is $9.33, which is $5.66 above the current market price. The public float for RKLB is 372.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of RKLB was 3.64M shares.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB)’s stock price has decreased by -5.17 compared to its previous closing price of 3.87. but the company has seen a -7.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/23 that Virgin Orbit Buoyed as Work Resumes on Next Space Mission

RKLB’s Market Performance

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) has experienced a -7.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.59% drop in the past month, and a -9.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for RKLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.07% for RKLB stock, with a simple moving average of -19.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKLB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RKLB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RKLB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $3 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RKLB reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for RKLB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RKLB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

RKLB Trading at -17.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -14.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKLB fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Rocket Lab USA Inc. saw -2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKLB starting from Spice Adam C., who sale 64,189 shares at the price of $4.23 back on Mar 09. After this action, Spice Adam C. now owns 1,686,168 shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc., valued at $271,776 using the latest closing price.

Kampani Arjun, the of Rocket Lab USA Inc., sale 22,532 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Kampani Arjun is holding 568,493 shares at $95,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.19 for the present operating margin

+3.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stands at -64.43. The total capital return value is set at -17.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.51. Equity return is now at value -19.40, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB), the company’s capital structure generated 23.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.86. Total debt to assets is 15.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.