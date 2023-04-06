Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL)’s stock price has decreased by -18.06 compared to its previous closing price of 21.60. however, the company has experienced a -17.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) Right Now?

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) by analysts is $26.00, which is $8.3 above the current market price. The public float for RELL is 10.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of RELL was 150.11K shares.

RELL’s Market Performance

RELL’s stock has seen a -17.49% decrease for the week, with a -18.55% drop in the past month and a -1.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for Richardson Electronics Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.08% for RELL stock, with a simple moving average of -11.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELL stocks, with Feltl & Co. repeating the rating for RELL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RELL in the upcoming period, according to Feltl & Co. is $12 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2007.

RELL Trading at -19.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -17.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELL fell by -16.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.90. In addition, Richardson Electronics Ltd. saw -17.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELL starting from Belin Jacques, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $24.01 back on Feb 03. After this action, Belin Jacques now owns 0 shares of Richardson Electronics Ltd., valued at $120,040 using the latest closing price.

PLANTE PAUL J, the Director of Richardson Electronics Ltd., sale 15,000 shares at $22.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that PLANTE PAUL J is holding 0 shares at $339,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+31.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Richardson Electronics Ltd. stands at +7.98. The total capital return value is set at 12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL), the company’s capital structure generated 2.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.18. Total debt to assets is 1.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.