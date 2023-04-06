ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RETO is 1.64.

The public float for RETO is 31.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RETO on April 06, 2023 was 66.44K shares.

RETO) stock’s latest price update

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO)’s stock price has decreased by -26.32 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a -28.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RETO’s Market Performance

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has experienced a -28.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.43% drop in the past month, and a -37.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.56% for RETO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.33% for RETO stock, with a simple moving average of -46.78% for the last 200 days.

RETO Trading at -33.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.63%, as shares sank -33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETO fell by -28.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4007. In addition, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. saw -31.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RETO

Equity return is now at value -96.60, with -41.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.