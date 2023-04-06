ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW)’s stock price has increased by 3.00 compared to its previous closing price of 5.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) is $730.94, which is $3.34 above the current market price. The public float for RNW is 93.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. On April 06, 2023, RNW’s average trading volume was 1.12M shares.

RNW’s Market Performance

The stock of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has seen a 1.29% increase in the past week, with a 25.57% rise in the past month, and a 6.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.49% for RNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.02% for RNW stock, with a simple moving average of -8.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNW

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNW reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for RNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RNW, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

RNW Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +20.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, ReNew Energy Global Plc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.