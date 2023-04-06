Real-Time Update: Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a -2.46% drop in the past month and a 6.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.65% for TV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.08% for TV stock, with a simple moving average of -13.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) is above average at 0.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is $9.08, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for TV is 559.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TV on April 06, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

TV) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV)’s stock price has decreased by -3.38 compared to its previous closing price of 5.33.

Analysts’ Opinion of TV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TV reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for TV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TV, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

TV Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. saw 12.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

+35.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stands at -16.91. The total capital return value is set at 2.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.69. Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV), the company’s capital structure generated 89.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.26. Total debt to assets is 38.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.