Real-Time Update: ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) has seen a -7.75% decrease in the past week, with a -26.92% drop in the past month, and a -14.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.81% for ATIP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.74% for ATIP stock, with a simple moving average of -67.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATIP is $0.65, The public float for ATIP is 201.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATIP on April 06, 2023 was 385.29K shares.

ATIP) stock’s latest price update

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP)’s stock price has decreased by -4.91 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATIP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATIP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATIP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.15 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATIP reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for ATIP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ATIP, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

ATIP Trading at -31.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares sank -21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATIP fell by -9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2969. In addition, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATIP starting from Tansey Eimile, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, Tansey Eimile now owns 133,652 shares of ATI Physical Therapy Inc., valued at $24,615 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.41 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stands at -77.46. The total capital return value is set at -4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.10. Equity return is now at value -233.20, with -39.40 for asset returns.

Based on ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP), the company’s capital structure generated 432.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.23. Total debt to assets is 64.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,706.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.