Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has gone up by 3.49% for the week, with a 4.06% rise in the past month and a -7.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for DGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.94% for DGX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is above average at 18.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is $151.29, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for DGX is 110.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DGX on April 06, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

DGX) stock’s latest price update

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX)’s stock price has increased by 1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 141.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/21 that Positive Marijuana Tests Are Up Among U.S. Workers

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DGX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DGX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $142 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGX reach a price target of $159. The rating they have provided for DGX stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to DGX, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

DGX Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.89. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated saw -8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from Doherty Catherine T., who sale 5,307 shares at the price of $140.55 back on Mar 07. After this action, Doherty Catherine T. now owns 67,810 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, valued at $745,899 using the latest closing price.

PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, the SVP & General Counsel of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, sale 4,754 shares at $140.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E is holding 38,527 shares at $668,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.41 for the present operating margin

+33.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at +9.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.84. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), the company’s capital structure generated 79.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.44. Total debt to assets is 36.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.