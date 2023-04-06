Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS)’s stock price has increased by 7.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.43. However, the company has seen a -19.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) by analysts is $10.75, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for PYXS is 27.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of PYXS was 3.43M shares.

PYXS’s Market Performance

The stock of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has seen a -19.16% decrease in the past week, with a 78.16% rise in the past month, and a 164.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.39% for PYXS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.35% for PYXS stock, with a simple moving average of 77.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYXS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PYXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PYXS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYXS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for PYXS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PYXS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

PYXS Trading at 65.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.19%, as shares surge +69.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYXS fell by -19.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Pyxis Oncology Inc. saw 173.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYXS starting from PFIZER INC, who purchase 1,811,594 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Mar 17. After this action, PFIZER INC now owns 5,952,263 shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc., valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Chin Mark, the Former Director of Pyxis Oncology Inc., sale 1,745,761 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Chin Mark is holding 0 shares at $5,324,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYXS

Equity return is now at value -60.70, with -51.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.