Planet Labs PBC (PL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has increased by 8.18 compared to its previous closing price of 3.66. However, the company has experienced a 10.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Planet Labs Finance Chief Says SPAC IPO Was Key to Recent Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

The public float for PL is 265.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PL on April 06, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

PL’s stock has seen a 10.91% increase for the week, with a -12.79% drop in the past month and a -17.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.19% for Planet Labs PBC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.42% for PL stock, with a simple moving average of -21.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PL reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PL, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

PL Trading at -8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +10.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Weil Kevin, who purchase 274,000 shares at the price of $3.64 back on Apr 03. After this action, Weil Kevin now owns 439,580 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $997,113 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.