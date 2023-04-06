Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) is 15.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAGP is 1.60.

The public float for PAGP is 189.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.94% of that float. On April 06, 2023, PAGP’s average trading volume was 2.71M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PAGP) stock’s latest price update

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP)’s stock price has increased by 1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 13.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PAGP’s Market Performance

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has experienced a 4.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.05% drop in the past month, and a 11.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for PAGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.13% for PAGP stock, with a simple moving average of 11.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGP reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for PAGP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PAGP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

PAGP Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.85. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 9.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from DeSanctis Ellen, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.98 back on Aug 19. After this action, DeSanctis Ellen now owns 10,000 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $119,803 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.