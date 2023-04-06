Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.32 compared to its previous closing price of 27.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/27/23 that Pinterest Stock Rises on Upgrade as Advertising Technology Seen Lifting Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PINS is 0.99.

The average price predicted by analysts for PINS is $29.38, which is $2.01 above the current price. The public float for PINS is 582.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on April 06, 2023 was 11.95M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS’s stock has seen a 3.13% increase for the week, with a 2.59% rise in the past month and a 14.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.34% for PINS stock, with a simple moving average of 15.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PINS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

PINS Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.53. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $27.87 back on Apr 03. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 191,715 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $209,025 using the latest closing price.

Morgenfeld Todd R, the Chief Financial Officer of Pinterest Inc., sale 60,537 shares at $28.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Morgenfeld Todd R is holding 512,820 shares at $1,714,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.