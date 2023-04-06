Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) is $5.44, which is -$0.99 below the current market price. The public float for OSCR is 177.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OSCR on April 06, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.30 compared to its previous closing price of 6.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/28/23 that Oscar Health Stock Soars Because Aetna’s Former CEO Is Taking the Wheel

OSCR’s Market Performance

OSCR’s stock has fallen by -0.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 35.53% and a quarterly rise of 143.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.30% for Oscar Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.07% for OSCR stock, with a simple moving average of 45.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSCR reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OSCR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to OSCR, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

OSCR Trading at 40.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares surge +33.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw 158.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 30,764 shares at the price of $4.88 back on Mar 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 369,521 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $150,156 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 12,473 shares at $4.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 188,328 shares at $60,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc. stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.08. Equity return is now at value -53.30, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 8.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.