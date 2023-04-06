Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.86. However, the company has experienced a -6.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Is It Worth Investing in Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) is 6.98x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) is $12.60, which is $8.74 above the current market price. The public float for ORGN is 104.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.82% of that float. On April 06, 2023, ORGN’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

ORGN’s Market Performance

ORGN stock saw a decrease of -6.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.85% for ORGN stock, with a simple moving average of -27.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ORGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORGN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ORGN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ORGN Trading at -18.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN fell by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Origin Materials Inc. saw -16.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from Riley Richard J., who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $4.70 back on Mar 01. After this action, Riley Richard J. now owns 337,500 shares of Origin Materials Inc., valued at $211,500 using the latest closing price.

SIM Boon, the Director of Origin Materials Inc., sale 1,300 shares at $6.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that SIM Boon is holding 5,033,311 shares at $7,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

The total capital return value is set at -11.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.60. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.