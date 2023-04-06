Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN): A Technical Analysis

The public float for OPEN is 537.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPEN on April 06, 2023 was 25.14M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has decreased by -7.34 compared to its previous closing price of 1.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN’s stock has risen by 3.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.71% and a quarterly rise of 37.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.72% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.48% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of -43.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OPEN, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

OPEN Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5738. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 41.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Schwartz Christina, who sale 6,296 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Apr 03. After this action, Schwartz Christina now owns 771,759 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $10,892 using the latest closing price.

WHEELER CARRIE, the Chief Executive Officer of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 112,066 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that WHEELER CARRIE is holding 18,554,057 shares at $170,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Equity return is now at value -74.40, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.