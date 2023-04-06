ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has seen a 6.42% increase in the past week, with a -2.27% drop in the past month, and a 2.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for OKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.81% for OKE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Right Now?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OKE is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OKE is $72.68, which is $6.23 above the current market price. The public float for OKE is 444.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume for OKE on April 06, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

OKE) stock’s latest price update

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE)’s stock price has increased by 1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 65.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $72 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKE reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for OKE stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OKE, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

OKE Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.31. In addition, ONEOK Inc. saw 0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 8,975 shares at the price of $55.54 back on Jun 17. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 9,414 shares of ONEOK Inc., valued at $498,462 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.