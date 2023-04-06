OncoCyte Corporation (OCX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is $0.43, The public float for OCX is 106.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCX on April 06, 2023 was 434.44K shares.

OCX) stock’s latest price update

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX)’s stock price has increased by 14.73 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OCX’s Market Performance

OCX’s stock has risen by 10.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.22% and a quarterly drop of -16.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.13% for OncoCyte Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.67% for OCX stock, with a simple moving average of -48.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCX

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to OCX, setting the target price at $3.10 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

OCX Trading at -11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.52%, as shares sank -14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCX rose by +12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2799. In addition, OncoCyte Corporation saw -3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCX starting from BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who purchase 26,827,638 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Apr 03. After this action, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 50,181,335 shares of OncoCyte Corporation, valued at $8,093,898 using the latest closing price.

Arno Andrew, the Director of OncoCyte Corporation, purchase 250,000 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Arno Andrew is holding 532,049 shares at $87,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCX

Equity return is now at value -90.80, with -40.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.