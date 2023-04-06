Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) by analysts is $0.96, The public float for OPAD is 205.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of OPAD was 726.34K shares.

OPAD) stock’s latest price update

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD)’s stock price has increased by 19.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 30.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/14/22 that An inventory crunch is making life impossible for home buyers. Our interactive map can help you track the availability of houses for sale near you.

OPAD’s Market Performance

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) has seen a 30.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.94% gain in the past month and a 29.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.76% for OPAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.27% for OPAD stock, with a simple moving average of -44.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPAD

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPAD reach a price target of $0.40, previously predicting the price at $0.60. The rating they have provided for OPAD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to OPAD, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

OPAD Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.51%, as shares surge +47.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAD rose by +41.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5351. In addition, Offerpad Solutions Inc. saw 36.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPAD starting from Sella Roberto Marco, who purchase 140,359 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Aug 11. After this action, Sella Roberto Marco now owns 1,378,106 shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc., valued at $235,887 using the latest closing price.

Sella Roberto Marco, the Director of Offerpad Solutions Inc., purchase 359,641 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Sella Roberto Marco is holding 1,237,747 shares at $610,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.22 for the present operating margin

+4.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Offerpad Solutions Inc. stands at -3.76. The total capital return value is set at -66.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.33. Equity return is now at value -60.40, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 928.32 and the total asset turnover is 3.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.