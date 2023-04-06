Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is above average at 6.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is $6.35, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for NOK is 5.54B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOK on April 06, 2023 was 17.64M shares.

NOK) stock’s latest price update

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 4.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

NOK’s Market Performance

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has experienced a 3.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.38% rise in the past month, and a 3.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for NOK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.50% for NOK stock, with a simple moving average of 3.58% for the last 200 days.

NOK Trading at 4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw 5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Oyj stands at +16.86. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Oyj (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 25.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.55. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nokia Oyj (NOK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.