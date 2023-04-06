Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM)’s stock price has decreased by -9.57 compared to its previous closing price of 2.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.45% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for STIM is also noteworthy at 1.99.

The public float for STIM is 26.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of STIM on April 06, 2023 was 254.55K shares.

STIM’s Market Performance

STIM stock saw a decrease of -20.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.85% for Neuronetics Inc. (STIM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.99% for STIM stock, with a simple moving average of -47.27% for the last 200 days.

STIM Trading at -49.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares sank -33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIM fell by -19.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Neuronetics Inc. saw -66.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STIM starting from CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, who purchase 7,644 shares at the price of $2.89 back on Mar 17. After this action, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC now owns 3,127,819 shares of Neuronetics Inc., valued at $22,091 using the latest closing price.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, the 10% Owner of Neuronetics Inc., purchase 52,072 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC is holding 3,120,175 shares at $151,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STIM

Equity return is now at value -56.10, with -30.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.