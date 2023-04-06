monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is $175.38, which is $45.04 above the current market price. The public float for MNDY is 30.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MNDY on April 06, 2023 was 723.34K shares.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY)’s stock price has decreased by -7.96 compared to its previous closing price of 140.54. However, the company has experienced a -5.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Monday.com Earnings and Outlook Impress. The Stock Is Rising.

MNDY’s Market Performance

MNDY’s stock has fallen by -5.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.11% and a quarterly rise of 14.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.43% for monday.com Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.83% for MNDY stock, with a simple moving average of 8.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNDY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MNDY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNDY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $150 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNDY reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for MNDY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNDY, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

MNDY Trading at -8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -13.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.40. In addition, monday.com Ltd. saw 6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.29 for the present operating margin

+87.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for monday.com Ltd. stands at -26.37. The total capital return value is set at -20.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.99. Equity return is now at value -20.80, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Based on monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), the company’s capital structure generated 11.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.26. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.