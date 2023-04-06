Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has gone down by -2.77% for the week, with a -14.71% drop in the past month and a 2.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.27% for METX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.41% for METX stock, with a simple moving average of -56.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) is 3.06x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is $3.00, The public float for METX is 20.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On April 06, 2023, METX’s average trading volume was 570.80K shares.

METX) stock’s latest price update

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX)’s stock price has increased by 4.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

METX Trading at -16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.35%, as shares sank -14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2350. In addition, Meten Holding Group Ltd. saw 22.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+14.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meten Holding Group Ltd. stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.01.

Based on Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.