MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. however, the company has experienced a 4.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MEIP is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MEIP is $1.65, which is $1.42 above than the current price. The public float for MEIP is 132.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume of MEIP on April 06, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

MEIP’s Market Performance

MEIP stock saw an increase of 4.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.43% and a quarterly increase of -18.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.53% for MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.90% for MEIP stock, with a simple moving average of -38.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEIP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MEIP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MEIP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEIP reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for MEIP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MEIP, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

MEIP Trading at -12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEIP rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2394. In addition, MEI Pharma Inc. saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEIP starting from Baltic Charles V. III, who purchase 81,500 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Feb 28. After this action, Baltic Charles V. III now owns 105,750 shares of MEI Pharma Inc., valued at $18,338 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.48 for the present operating margin

+96.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for MEI Pharma Inc. stands at -133.80. The total capital return value is set at -135.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.08. Equity return is now at value -60.50, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP), the company’s capital structure generated 18.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.54. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.84.

Conclusion

In summary, MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.