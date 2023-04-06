Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MTCH stock has gone down by -8.07%, with a monthly decline of -7.26% and a quarterly plunge of -14.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for Match Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.83% for MTCH stock, with a simple moving average of -30.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTCH is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MTCH is 277.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTCH on April 06, 2023 was 4.19M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)’s stock price has decreased by -2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 37.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Match Group Is ‘Swiping Right on Value.’

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $52 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MTCH, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

MTCH Trading at -15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.74. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 7,110 shares at the price of $41.27 back on Mar 02. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 60,379 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $293,444 using the latest closing price.

Murdoch Wendi, the Director of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $41.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Murdoch Wendi is holding 2,478 shares at $20,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value -88.60, with 8.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.