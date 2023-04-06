Make Informed Decisions with FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Stock Updates

The stock of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has gone up by 10.95% for the week, with a -22.33% drop in the past month and a -12.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.26% for FTCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.10% for FTCI stock, with a simple moving average of -25.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) by analysts is $4.69, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for FTCI is 43.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.75% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of FTCI was 1.29M shares.

FTCI) stock’s latest price update

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 2.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.50 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTCI reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for FTCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

FTCI Trading at -11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -19.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI rose by +10.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Rodgers Thurman J, who purchase 131,906 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Apr 05. After this action, Rodgers Thurman J now owns 715,893 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $303,384 using the latest closing price.

Rodgers Thurman J, the Former Director of FTC Solar Inc., purchase 119,421 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Rodgers Thurman J is holding 583,987 shares at $288,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -80.94. The total capital return value is set at -93.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.22. Equity return is now at value -108.20, with -58.60 for asset returns.

Based on FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.