Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 9.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.43% for LSDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.77% for LSDI stock, with a simple moving average of -43.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LSDI is 11.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of LSDI was 378.62K shares.

LSDI) stock’s latest price update

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSDI Trading at -43.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.57%, as shares sank -38.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI fell by -7.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2418. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. saw -66.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSDI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.