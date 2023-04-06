Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC)’s stock price has decreased by -6.08 compared to its previous closing price of 9.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KC is $49.44, which is -$1.53 below the current market price. The public float for KC is 112.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.23% of that float. The average trading volume for KC on April 06, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

KC’s Market Performance

The stock of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has seen a 15.20% increase in the past week, with a 98.83% rise in the past month, and a 76.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.63% for KC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 43.51% for KC stock, with a simple moving average of 128.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to KC, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

KC Trading at 65.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.54%, as shares surge +91.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC rose by +15.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 121.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.52 for the present operating margin

+5.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -32.50. Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.