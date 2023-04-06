Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KMI is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KMI is $20.35, which is $2.63 above the current market price. The public float for KMI is 1.96B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume for KMI on April 06, 2023 was 13.12M shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI)’s stock price has increased by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 17.48. however, the company has experienced a 2.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/23 that The 1% Stock-Buyback Tax Hasn’t Slowed Repurchases. A Proposed 4% Tax Might.

KMI’s Market Performance

KMI’s stock has risen by 2.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.07% and a quarterly drop of -2.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Kinder Morgan Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.57% for KMI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $20 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMI reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for KMI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to KMI, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

KMI Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.96. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc. saw -2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from ASHLEY ANTHONY B, who sale 13,232 shares at the price of $18.14 back on Feb 15. After this action, ASHLEY ANTHONY B now owns 27,826 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc., valued at $240,030 using the latest closing price.

Schlosser John W, the V.P. (President, Terminals) of Kinder Morgan Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $18.44 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Schlosser John W is holding 19,719 shares at $27,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.63 for the present operating margin

+28.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.06. Total debt to assets is 45.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.