Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s (KVSC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, KVSC stock has gone up by 0.39%, with a monthly gain of 0.89% and a quarterly surge of 2.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.12% for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.56% for KVSC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ: KVSC) Right Now?

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ: KVSC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 58.00x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KVSC is 56.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of KVSC was 246.19K shares.

KVSC) stock’s latest price update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ: KVSC)’s stock price has increased by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 10.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KVSC Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.11%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVSC rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.14. In addition, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III saw 2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KVSC

Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (KVSC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.