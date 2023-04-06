Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s (KSPN) Stock: A 12.27% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) has gone up by 0.31% for the week, with a 7.77% rise in the past month and a 1.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.37% for KSPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.27% for KSPN stock, with a simple moving average of -58.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KSPN is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for KSPN is $3.00, The public float for KSPN is 2.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KSPN on April 06, 2023 was 85.17K shares.

KSPN) stock’s latest price update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN)’s stock price has increased by 10.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KSPN Trading at -2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.59%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSPN rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5814. In addition, Kaspien Holdings Inc. saw 17.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSPN starting from Simpson Tom, who sale 33,616 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Dec 30. After this action, Simpson Tom now owns 0 shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc., valued at $18,395 using the latest closing price.

Simpson Tom, the Director of Kaspien Holdings Inc., sale 47,000 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Simpson Tom is holding 16,000 shares at $31,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.69 for the present operating margin

+21.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaspien Holdings Inc. stands at -5.59. The total capital return value is set at -46.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.94. Equity return is now at value -322.80, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN), the company’s capital structure generated 227.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.47. Total debt to assets is 35.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 56.88 and the total asset turnover is 3.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.