Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)’s stock price has decreased by -6.81 compared to its previous closing price of 3.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JMIA is 2.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is $4.00, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for JMIA is 99.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.48% of that float. On April 06, 2023, JMIA’s average trading volume was 2.19M shares.

JMIA’s Market Performance

The stock of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has seen a -2.27% decrease in the past week, with a -9.06% drop in the past month, and a -11.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for JMIA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.04% for JMIA stock, with a simple moving average of -40.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JMIA reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for JMIA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 14th, 2020.

JMIA Trading at -14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Jumia Technologies AG saw -6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.31 for the present operating margin

+54.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies AG stands at -107.18. The total capital return value is set at -74.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.54. Equity return is now at value -92.40, with -57.50 for asset returns.

Based on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 4.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.