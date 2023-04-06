Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, INTC stock has gone up by 4.16%, with a monthly gain of 28.59% and a quarterly surge of 18.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Intel Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.69% for INTC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Right Now?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INTC is 0.85.

The public float for INTC is 4.13B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTC on April 06, 2023 was 47.72M shares.

INTC) stock’s latest price update

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 33.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $30 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTC reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for INTC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to INTC, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

INTC Trading at 15.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +26.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.74. In addition, Intel Corporation saw 24.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from GELSINGER PATRICK P, who purchase 9,700 shares at the price of $25.68 back on Feb 23. After this action, GELSINGER PATRICK P now owns 18,700 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $249,081 using the latest closing price.

Holthaus Michelle Johnston, the EVP & GM, CCG of Intel Corporation, sale 695 shares at $26.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Holthaus Michelle Johnston is holding 181,039 shares at $18,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intel Corporation (INTC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.