HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a -8.18% decrease in the past week, with a -5.41% drop in the past month, and a -86.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.41% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.35% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -85.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

The public float for HUBC is 74.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUBC on April 06, 2023 was 5.64M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.97 compared to its previous closing price of 1.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUBC Trading at -75.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.25%, as shares sank -16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -9.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7433. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -89.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.