Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has gone down by -5.02% for the week, with a -12.06% drop in the past month and a -64.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.50% for HLGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.12% for HLGN stock, with a simple moving average of -82.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Right Now?

The public float for HLGN is 157.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of HLGN was 2.74M shares.

HLGN) stock’s latest price update

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN)’s stock price has increased by 2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLGN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HLGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLGN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.75 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2022.

Siebert Williams Shank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLGN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for HLGN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

HLGN Trading at -31.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLGN fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2329. In addition, Heliogen Inc. saw -64.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLGN starting from Nant Capital, LLC, who purchase 907,677 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Mar 24. After this action, Nant Capital, LLC now owns 2,345,714 shares of Heliogen Inc., valued at $216,662 using the latest closing price.

Nant Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Heliogen Inc., purchase 426,374 shares at $0.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Nant Capital, LLC is holding 1,438,037 shares at $89,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLGN

Equity return is now at value -87.80, with -64.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.