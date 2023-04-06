General Mills Inc. (GIS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GIS is 0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GIS is $83.44, which is -$3.47 below the current price. The public float for GIS is 584.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GIS on April 06, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

GIS) stock’s latest price update

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS)’s stock price has increased by 1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 86.07. but the company has seen a 2.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/23/23 that General Mills Boosts View as Quarterly Sales Rise 13%

GIS’s Market Performance

GIS’s stock has risen by 2.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.15% and a quarterly rise of 3.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for General Mills Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.99% for GIS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $75 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIS reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for GIS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

GIS Trading at 9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.53. In addition, General Mills Inc. saw 3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Nudi Jonathon, who sale 8,030 shares at the price of $85.33 back on Mar 29. After this action, Nudi Jonathon now owns 83,049 shares of General Mills Inc., valued at $685,190 using the latest closing price.

Nudi Jonathon, the Group President of General Mills Inc., sale 10,894 shares at $84.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Nudi Jonathon is holding 82,784 shares at $920,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.73 for the present operating margin

+33.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills Inc. stands at +14.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.72. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on General Mills Inc. (GIS), the company’s capital structure generated 113.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.18. Total debt to assets is 38.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Mills Inc. (GIS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.