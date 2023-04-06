Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT)’s stock price has increased by 30.41 compared to its previous closing price of 1.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 52.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRGT is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FRGT is $2.00, which is $17.77 above the current price. The public float for FRGT is 3.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRGT on April 06, 2023 was 656.44K shares.

FRGT’s Market Performance

FRGT stock saw a decrease of 52.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.25% for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.59% for FRGT stock, with a simple moving average of -69.72% for the last 200 days.

FRGT Trading at -20.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.72%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT rose by +52.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8400. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw -2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

The total capital return value is set at -152.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.05. Equity return is now at value -405.20, with -121.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.