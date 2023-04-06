Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 55.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) is above average at 13.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FBIN is 127.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FBIN on April 06, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

FBIN’s Market Performance

FBIN’s stock has seen a -4.19% decrease for the week, with a -9.56% drop in the past month and a -7.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.15% for FBIN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FBIN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FBIN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIN reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for FBIN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to FBIN, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

FBIN Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIN fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.08. In addition, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. saw -3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+39.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. stands at +11.43. The total capital return value is set at 14.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.03. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN), the company’s capital structure generated 134.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.29. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.