FIGS Inc. (FIGS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS)’s stock price has increased by 2.42 compared to its previous closing price of 6.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Figs Stock Plunges as Revenue Forecast Is Cut. Analysts Cite ‘Supply-Chain Chaos.’

Is It Worth Investing in FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) Right Now?

FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FIGS is $8.73, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for FIGS is 112.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.33% of that float. The average trading volume for FIGS on April 06, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

FIGS’s Market Performance

The stock of FIGS Inc. (FIGS) has seen a 4.78% increase in the past week, with a 5.83% rise in the past month, and a -15.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for FIGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.72% for FIGS stock, with a simple moving average of -25.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIGS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FIGS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FIGS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $8 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIGS reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for FIGS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

FIGS Trading at -15.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, FIGS Inc. saw -5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Spear Catherine Eva, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $6.06 back on Mar 08. After this action, Spear Catherine Eva now owns 797,073 shares of FIGS Inc., valued at $242,464 using the latest closing price.

Spear Catherine Eva, the Chief Executive Officer of FIGS Inc., purchase 750,000 shares at $6.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Spear Catherine Eva is holding 757,073 shares at $4,736,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.45 for the present operating margin

+69.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for FIGS Inc. stands at +4.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on FIGS Inc. (FIGS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.86. Total debt to assets is 4.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FIGS Inc. (FIGS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.