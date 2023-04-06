Examining the Volatility of Exelixis Inc.’s (EXEL) Stock

The stock of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has seen a 3.65% increase in the past week, with a 20.69% gain in the past month, and a 16.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for EXEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.60% for EXEL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) Right Now?

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67.

The public float for EXEL is 315.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXEL on April 06, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

EXEL) stock’s latest price update

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL)’s stock price has increased by 1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 19.55. but the company has seen a 3.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $23 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXEL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for EXEL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to EXEL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

EXEL Trading at 12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.32. In addition, Exelixis Inc. saw 24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Hessekiel Jeffrey, who sale 38,930 shares at the price of $20.01 back on Apr 05. After this action, Hessekiel Jeffrey now owns 582,435 shares of Exelixis Inc., valued at $778,989 using the latest closing price.

WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L, the Director of Exelixis Inc., sale 15,300 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L is holding 317,467 shares at $254,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.