Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ETSY) stock’s latest price update

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY)’s stock price has decreased by -3.99 compared to its previous closing price of 109.64. but the company has seen a -2.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Etsy Pays Sellers Who Had Payments Delayed After SVB’s Collapse

ETSY’s Market Performance

ETSY’s stock has fallen by -2.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.16% and a quarterly drop of -10.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.23% for Etsy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.19% for ETSY stock, with a simple moving average of -5.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $140 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ETSY, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

ETSY Trading at -14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.23. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw -12.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from SCOTT RYAN M., who sale 3,160 shares at the price of $111.06 back on Apr 04. After this action, SCOTT RYAN M. now owns 1,694 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $350,959 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT RYAN M., the Chief Marketing Officer of Etsy Inc., sale 6,146 shares at $107.44 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that SCOTT RYAN M. is holding 4,854 shares at $660,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at -27.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.