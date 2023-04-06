Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQX is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EQX is $4.77, which is $0.41 above the current price. The public float for EQX is 280.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQX on April 06, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

EQX) stock’s latest price update

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX)’s stock price has increased by 0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 5.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/21 that Peloton, Coca-Cola, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

EQX’s Market Performance

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has experienced a 7.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 58.81% rise in the past month, and a 39.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for EQX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.82% for EQX stock, with a simple moving average of 43.19% for the last 200 days.

EQX Trading at 32.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +62.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX rose by +7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.66. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw 70.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.09 for the present operating margin

+6.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp. stands at -11.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.85. Total debt to assets is 22.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.